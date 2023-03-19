The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) try to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 2:40 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kentucky is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 20 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' 33 games have hit the over.

Kansas State has put together a 21-11-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of 17 Kansas State Wildcats games this season have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Kentucky is 15th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), but only 19th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Kentucky Wildcats have experienced the 70th-biggest change this season, falling from +900 at the beginning to +3000.

The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

