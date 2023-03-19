How to Watch Gonzaga vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will compete with the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.
Gonzaga vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TBS
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 52.9% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- Gonzaga has a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 86th.
- The 87.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 19.4 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (68).
- When Gonzaga puts up more than 68 points, it is 25-2.
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, TCU has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs rank 39th.
- The Horned Frogs put up an average of 75.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- TCU has a 20-11 record when giving up fewer than 87.4 points.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Gonzaga has played better at home this year, averaging 92.9 points per game, compared to 84.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bulldogs surrender 69.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 78.4 on the road.
- When playing at home, Gonzaga is draining 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in road games (40%).
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- TCU is scoring more points at home (77.9 per game) than on the road (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs are allowing fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (76.3).
- Beyond the arc, TCU drains fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.4), and makes a lower percentage on the road (28.5%) than at home (30.2%) as well.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|San Francisco
|W 84-73
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 77-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|Grand Canyon
|W 82-70
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|TCU
|-
|Ball Arena
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|W 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|L 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Arizona State
|W 72-70
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Ball Arena
