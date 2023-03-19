The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) take on the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: truTV

truTV Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Florida Atlantic has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Owls are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 227th.

The Owls score 78.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74.1 the Knights allow.

Florida Atlantic has a 20-1 record when putting up more than 74.1 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

The Knights' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Fairleigh Dickinson has compiled a 17-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.3% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 54th.

The Knights put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 65 the Owls allow.

When Fairleigh Dickinson gives up fewer than 78.4 points, it is 11-5.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida Atlantic has performed better in home games this season, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game on the road.

The Owls give up 64.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.5 when playing on the road.

In home games, Florida Atlantic is sinking 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than in away games (9.9). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 81.5 points per game at home, and 73.7 on the road.

In 2022-23 the Knights are giving up 2.7 fewer points per game at home (72.9) than away (75.6).

At home, Fairleigh Dickinson sinks 9 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than away (31.8%).

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Middle Tennessee W 68-65 Ford Center at The Star 3/11/2023 UAB W 78-56 Ford Center at The Star 3/17/2023 Memphis W 66-65 Nationwide Arena 3/19/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Nationwide Arena

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule