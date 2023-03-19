Devontae Blanton and Tristan Enaruna are two players to watch when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) and the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) face off at Ocean Center on Sunday. Gametime is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Eastern Kentucky's Last Game

Eastern Kentucky lost its previous game to Liberty, 79-73, on Thursday. Blanton was its top scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devontae Blanton 23 9 2 1 0 2 Tayshawn Comer 14 3 4 2 0 2 Cooper Robb 10 2 1 0 0 2

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Blanton paces his squad in points per contest (16.6), and also puts up 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Michael Moreno posts 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Cozart posts a team-best 7.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.9 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 63.3% from the floor.

Tayshawn Comer leads his team in assists per game (3.6), and also puts up 7.8 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cooper Robb puts up 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 35.9% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eastern Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)