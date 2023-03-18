The No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) head into their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) on Saturday at 7:45 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 140.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

In the Longhorns' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Penn State has covered 22 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Nittany Lions' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1300. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 75th-biggest change.

With odds of +1300, Texas has been given a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Nittany Lions have experienced the eighth-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +10000.

Penn State has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

