On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (32-38). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-PH.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-PH

BSIN and NBCS-PH Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +336 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 110.3 per outing (third in the league).

The Pacers have a -148 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 10th in the league, and are giving up 118 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 231.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 228.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Philadelphia has covered 41 times in 69 games with a spread this season.

Indiana is 38-31-1 ATS this year.

Pacers and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 +1400 76ers +1000 +450 -20000

