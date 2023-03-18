The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) are set to take on the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 5:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Des Moines, Iowa
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kansas -3.5 144.5

Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

  • The Jayhawks are 15-17-0 against the spread this season.
  • Kansas has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 65.5% chance to win.
  • Arkansas' ATS record is 14-18-0 this season.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kansas 14 43.8% 75.5 149.9 67.9 135.2 144
Arkansas 14 43.8% 74.4 149.9 67.3 135.2 141.5

Additional Kansas vs Arkansas Insights & Trends

  • Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Jayhawks have gone over the total three times.
  • Arkansas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Razorbacks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
  • The 75.5 points per game the Jayhawks record are 8.2 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.3).
  • Kansas is 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.
  • The Razorbacks put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arkansas is 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kansas 15-17-0 9-11 15-17-0
Arkansas 14-18-0 3-2 15-17-0

Kansas vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas Arkansas
15-1 Home Record 13-3
7-4 Away Record 2-8
4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0
7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0
78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3
74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

