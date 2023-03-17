TCU vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) meet on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 10:05 PM.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-5.5)
|141.5
|-225
|+185
|DraftKings
|TCU (-5.5)
|142.5
|-230
|+195
TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- TCU has put together a 16-16-1 record against the spread this season.
- Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.
- Arizona State has compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 18 Sun Devils games this season have gone over the point total.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- TCU is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Horned Frogs have experienced the 69th-biggest change this season, dropping from +4500 at the beginning to +6000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Sun Devils' national championship odds have dropped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the 42nd-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
