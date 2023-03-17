Marquette vs. Vermont: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) face off against the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 2:45 PM.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup.
Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Marquette vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Vermont Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-10.5)
|143.5
|-650
|+450
|DraftKings
|Marquette (-10.5)
|144
|-580
|+440
|PointsBet
|Marquette (-10.5)
|145.5
|-625
|+450
Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Trends
- Marquette has put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Vermont is 18-11-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 15 Catamounts games this season have gone over the point total.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Marquette is 10th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +16000 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 35th-biggest change.
- Marquette has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Vermont Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +300000
- Vermont has a 0% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
