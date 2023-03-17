The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 Providence Friars (21-11) battle on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup tips off at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Providence Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-4.5) 143.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kentucky (-4.5) 143.5 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kentucky (-3.5) 144.5 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Wildcats' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • Providence has put together a 17-11-1 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Friars' 29 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Kentucky is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), but only 19th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Wildcats were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 67th-biggest change in the country.
  • Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Providence Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • The Friars' national championship odds have decreased from +11000 at the start of the season to +25000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.