Kentucky vs. Providence: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 Providence Friars (21-11) battle on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup tips off at 7:10 PM.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-4.5)
|143.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-4.5)
|143.5
|-195
|+165
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|144.5
|-169
|+140
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Kentucky has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Wildcats' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Providence has put together a 17-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Friars' 29 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Kentucky is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), but only 19th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 67th-biggest change in the country.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- The Friars' national championship odds have decreased from +11000 at the start of the season to +25000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.