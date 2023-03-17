Kansas State vs. Montana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Montana State Bobcats (25-9) hit the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest tips off at 9:40 PM, on CBS.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Montana State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|139.5
|-400
|+300
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-8)
|140
|-365
|+300
|PointsBet
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|139
|-417
|+330
Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has put together a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Wildcats' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Montana State is 18-11-3 ATS this year.
- Bobcats games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- Kansas State is 24th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +7500.
- Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Montana State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +200000
- Montana State, based on its national championship odds (+200000), ranks much better (55th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (116th).
- With odds of +200000, Montana State has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
