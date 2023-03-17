The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) battle on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 3:10 PM.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games Iowa State shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.

The Cyclones put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Panthers allow (70.1).

Iowa State is 11-2 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 71st.

The Panthers' 75.6 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 62.8 the Cyclones give up.

Pittsburgh is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Iowa State has played better at home this season, posting 72.0 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Cyclones are ceding 56.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 68.2.

In home games, Iowa State is draining 1.8 more threes per game (7.3) than away from home (5.5). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Pittsburgh is scoring 2.4 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (75.4).

At home, the Panthers allow 66.9 points per game. On the road, they give up 70.8.

Pittsburgh knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (9.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Baylor W 73-58 Ferrell Center 3/9/2023 Baylor W 78-72 T-Mobile Center 3/10/2023 Kansas L 71-58 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Pittsburgh - Greensboro Coliseum

Pittsburgh Schedule