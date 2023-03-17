Friday's contest that pits the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) versus the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Florida State. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Seminoles dropped their last outing 65-54 against Wake Forest on Thursday.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' signature win of the season came in a 70-57 victory against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on January 29.

The Seminoles have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five).

Florida State has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 25) on January 12

76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21

Georgia Schedule Analysis

On January 29 versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in our computer rankings, the Lady Bulldogs captured their best win of the season, a 62-34 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Bulldogs are 0-8 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Georgia has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 29

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 19

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on December 17

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 26

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 86) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +420 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.1 points per game (10th in college basketball) and give up 67 per contest (247th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Florida State averages fewer points per game (76.2) than its season average (80.1).

The Seminoles post 86.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.

Florida State gives up 60.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73.3 in road games.

On offense, the Seminoles have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 80.1 they've put up over the course of this year.

Georgia Performance Insights