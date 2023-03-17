Florida State vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) versus the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Florida State. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Seminoles dropped their last outing 65-54 against Wake Forest on Thursday.
Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- The Seminoles' signature win of the season came in a 70-57 victory against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on January 29.
- The Seminoles have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five).
- Florida State has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 25) on January 12
- 76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- On January 29 versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in our computer rankings, the Lady Bulldogs captured their best win of the season, a 62-34 victory at home.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Bulldogs are 0-8 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- Georgia has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 29
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 19
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on December 17
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 26
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 86) on December 21
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +420 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.1 points per game (10th in college basketball) and give up 67 per contest (247th in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Florida State averages fewer points per game (76.2) than its season average (80.1).
- The Seminoles post 86.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.
- Florida State gives up 60.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73.3 in road games.
- On offense, the Seminoles have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 80.1 they've put up over the course of this year.
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game, with a +279 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.1 points per game (138th in college basketball) and give up 58.4 per contest (42nd in college basketball).
- Georgia scores fewer points in conference action (65.7 per game) than overall (67.1).
- At home, the Lady Bulldogs score 68.6 points per game. Away, they score 66.4.
- Georgia is conceding fewer points at home (53.9 per game) than away (64.9).
- The Lady Bulldogs are posting 68.2 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.1 more than their average for the season (67.1).
