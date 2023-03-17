The No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (21-9) on Friday. This 7-10 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 12:00 PM.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers' 66.1 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, West Virginia is 13-4.
  • Arizona is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 74.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 61 the Mountaineers give up.
  • When Arizona puts up more than 61 points, it is 19-3.
  • West Virginia is 19-5 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (44.8%).
  • The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Oregon L 73-59 Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oregon State L 78-70 Gill Coliseum
3/2/2023 UCLA L 73-59 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/17/2023 West Virginia - Xfinity Center

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 Oklahoma State W 71-67 WVU Coliseum
3/4/2023 @ Baylor W 63-52 Ferrell Center
3/10/2023 Oklahoma State L 62-61 Municipal Auditorium
3/17/2023 Arizona - Xfinity Center

