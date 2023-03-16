The No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 10 Boise State Broncos (24-9) square off on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 7:35 PM.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Boise State matchup.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Boise State Moneyline
BetMGM Northwestern (-1.5) 127.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Northwestern (-2) 128 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Northwestern (-1) 128.5 -111 -111 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Trends

  • Northwestern is 18-12-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 11 out of the Wildcats' 30 games this season have hit the over.
  • Boise State has covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread this year.
  • In the Broncos' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Northwestern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Northwestern is 43rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 50th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Wildcats were +50000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +40000, which is the 42nd-biggest change in the country.
  • Northwestern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Boise State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • Oddsmakers have made the Broncos' national championship odds the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.