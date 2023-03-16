A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars (31-3) take the court against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest tips off at 9:20 PM, on TNT.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TNT

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

Houston has put together an 18-15-1 record against the spread this season.

Cougars games have hit the over 15 out of 34 times this season.

Northern Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000000

+1000000 Northern Kentucky ranks 62nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+1000000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 196th, a difference of 134 spots.

Northern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

