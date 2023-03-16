How to Watch Auburn vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:50 PM. The contest airs on TNT.
Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TNT
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Auburn is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 112th.
- The 72.7 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Hawkeyes give up.
- Auburn has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 74.4 points.
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Iowa has put together a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 71st.
- The Hawkeyes average 13.1 more points per game (80.2) than the Tigers allow (67.1).
- When Iowa allows fewer than 72.7 points, it is 12-3.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Auburn is scoring 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it is in away games (70.9).
- The Tigers are surrendering 64.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.5 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (70.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn has fared worse at home this season, averaging 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game and a 31.6% percentage away from home.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa is scoring more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9).
- The Hawkeyes are conceding more points at home (76 per game) than away (72).
- Iowa drains more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (6.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 90-85
|Coleman Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Tennessee
|W 79-70
|Neville Arena
|3/9/2023
|Arkansas
|L 76-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 90-68
|Assembly Hall
|3/5/2023
|Nebraska
|L 81-77
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/9/2023
|Ohio State
|L 73-69
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
