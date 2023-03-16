Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) at Wells Fargo Arena at 4:30 PM ET features the Razorbacks' Anthony Black and the Fighting Illini's Terrence Shannon Jr. as players to watch.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Illinois

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Arkansas' Last Game

Arkansas dropped its most recent game to Texas A&M, 67-61, on Friday. Nick Smith Jr. was its high scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Smith Jr. 16 1 4 0 0 2 Makhi Mitchell 15 6 1 3 4 0 Anthony Black 9 4 2 2 4 1

Illinois' Last Game

In its previous game, Illinois fell to Penn State on Thursday, 79-76. Its leading scorer was Shannon with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terrence Shannon Jr. 19 5 4 1 0 2 Coleman Hawkins 17 5 4 1 2 0 Dain Dainja 13 7 2 1 0 0

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black posts a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 46.5% from the floor.

Ricky Council IV leads the Razorbacks at 15.9 points per game, while also putting up 2.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Davonte Davis is averaging 10.5 points, 2.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Makhi Mitchell paces the Razorbacks at 5.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 7.1 points.

Jordan Walsh is posting 7.2 points, 1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Illinois Players to Watch

Shannon is the Fighting Illini's top scorer (17.1 points per game), and he averages 2.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Coleman Hawkins leads the Fighting Illini in rebounding (6.3 per game) and assists (3), and produces 9.9 points. He also delivers 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Fighting Illini get 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Matthew Mayer.

The Fighting Illini receive 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Dain Dainja.

The Fighting Illini receive 9.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jayden Epps.

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Black 13.7 4.6 4.4 2.5 0.7 0.7 Ricky Council IV 13.5 3.8 1.9 0.7 0.3 0.7 Davonte Davis 9.4 4.3 2.2 1.4 0.1 1.6 Makhi Mitchell 6.9 5.5 1.5 0.7 1.3 0 Nick Smith Jr. 13.2 1.6 1.9 1 0.1 1.6

Illinois Top Performers (Last 10 Games)