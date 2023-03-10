Western Kentucky vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (18-12) and the UTSA Roadrunners (13-18) matching up at Ford Center at The Star in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-66 win for Western Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Lady Toppers took care of business in their most recent outing 71-67 against UAB on Thursday.
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, UTSA 66
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Toppers took down the Rice Owls (No. 85-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 79-74 win on December 29 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Lady Toppers have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 29
- 62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on March 2
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 107) on February 4
- 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on January 19
- 77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 153) on January 7
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 70 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while allowing 68.8 per outing to rank 285th in college basketball) and have a +37 scoring differential overall.
- Western Kentucky's offense has been more productive in C-USA games this season, putting up 73.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70 PPG.
- At home, the Lady Toppers are scoring 0.1 fewer points per game (69.9) than they are when playing on the road (70).
- Western Kentucky surrenders 66.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Toppers have been putting up 73.5 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 70 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
