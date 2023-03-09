Murray State vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Murray State Racers (14-15) and Evansville Purple Aces (11-18) going head to head at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 73-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Murray State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 9.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Racers suffered a 65-58 loss to UIC.
Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Murray State vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 73, Evansville 62
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- On January 11, the Racers claimed their signature win of the season, a 64-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to our computer rankings.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-46 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on January 11
- 51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 16
- 59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 155) on November 19
- 83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 185) on February 19
- 68-55 at home over UIC (No. 197) on December 30
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.1 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per outing (232nd in college basketball).
- Murray State's points-per-game average in MVC games (68.1 per game) equals its season average.
- Offensively, the Racers have fared better at home this year, scoring 70.4 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game in road games.
- At home, Murray State is surrendering 2.5 fewer points per game (65.0) than away from home (67.5).
- The Racers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 70.1 points per contest compared to the 68.1 they've averaged this year.
