Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (28-4) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (17-13) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-61 and heavily favors Cleveland State to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 6.
The Norse are coming off of a 59-58 win against Youngstown State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Northern Kentucky 61
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- Against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Norse secured their best win of the season on January 22, a 73-69 home victory.
- Based on the RPI, the Vikings have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 89th-most in the nation.
Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 158) on November 20
- 59-58 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on March 2
- 101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 178) on November 10
- 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 180) on February 6
- 79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 209) on December 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse put up 68.5 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per contest (189th in college basketball). They have a +117 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Northern Kentucky has averaged 66.1 points per game in Horizon play, and 68.5 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Norse are averaging 7.9 more points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (64.3).
- In 2022-23 Northern Kentucky is allowing 0.5 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than away (64.9).
- The Norse are posting 64.7 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 3.8 fewer points than their average for the season (68.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.