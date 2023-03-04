Saturday's contest between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (16-12) and the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-18) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Western Kentucky squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Toppers enter this matchup following a 62-59 victory over UTEP on Thursday.

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, North Texas 63

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • On December 29 against the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in our computer rankings, the Lady Toppers registered their signature win of the season, a 79-74 victory on the road.
  • The Lady Toppers have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on March 2
  • 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on February 4
  • 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on January 19
  • 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 152) on December 11
  • 77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Lady Toppers average 69.8 points per game (94th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (291st in college basketball). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • Western Kentucky is posting 72.9 points per game this season in conference games, which is 3.1 more points per game than its season average (69.8).
  • In home games, the Lady Toppers are averaging 0.5 fewer points per game (69.5) than they are in away games (70).
  • Western Kentucky is allowing 66.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (71.1).
  • On offense, the Lady Toppers have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 72.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 69.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.