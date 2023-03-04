How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) will visit the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC) after losing 12 road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.
Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Louisville Stats Insights
- This season, Louisville has a 4-15 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 304th.
- The Cardinals score an average of 64.1 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers give up.
- Louisville is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 67.9 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- Louisville averages 66 points per game at home, and 64.8 on the road.
- The Cardinals are allowing fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.7).
- Beyond the arc, Louisville drains more 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.5), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (31.7%).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/20/2023
|@ Duke
|L 79-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/25/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 83-67
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/28/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 71-54
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
