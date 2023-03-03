How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Wildcats' (12-18) SEC schedule includes Friday's game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up only 1.3 more points per game (67.7) than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.4).
- Kentucky has an 8-12 record when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.
- Kentucky has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
- The 77.2 points per game the Lady Volunteers average are 8.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.5).
- When Tennessee scores more than 68.5 points, it is 17-4.
- Tennessee's record is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.
- The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.0% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Tennessee
|L 83-63
|Memorial Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Florida
|W 72-57
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/2/2023
|Alabama
|W 71-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/3/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
