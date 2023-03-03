Friday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) and the Kentucky Wildcats (12-18) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-62 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 71-58 victory over Alabama in their last game on Thursday.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 78, Kentucky 62

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on March 2, the Wildcats defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team (No. 43) in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-58.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Kentucky has seven losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 85th-most victories.

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

77-54 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 29

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 104) on January 15

72-57 over Florida (No. 104) on March 1

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on December 7

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on November 13

Kentucky Performance Insights