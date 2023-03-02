Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (15-12) and the UTEP Miners (19-8) at E. A. Diddle Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Western Kentucky taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Toppers came out on top in their most recent outing 91-69 against UAB on Saturday.
Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, UTEP 67
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Toppers picked up their signature win of the season on December 29 by registering a 79-74 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 86-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Toppers are 7-4 (.636%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on February 4
- 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on January 19
- 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 159) on December 11
- 77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 180) on January 7
- 73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 180) on February 2
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers average 70.0 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (298th in college basketball). They have a +21 scoring differential overall.
- Western Kentucky is tallying 73.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3.5 more points per game than its season average (70.0).
- When playing at home, the Lady Toppers are averaging 0.1 more points per game (70.1) than they are in road games (70.0).
- At home, Western Kentucky is giving up 4.1 fewer points per game (67.0) than when playing on the road (71.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Toppers have been scoring 72.4 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 70.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
