Thursday's game between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (15-12) and the UTEP Miners (19-8) at E. A. Diddle Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Western Kentucky taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Toppers came out on top in their most recent outing 91-69 against UAB on Saturday.

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, UTEP 67

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Lady Toppers picked up their signature win of the season on December 29 by registering a 79-74 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 86-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Toppers are 7-4 (.636%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on February 4

66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on January 19

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 159) on December 11

77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 180) on January 7

73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 180) on February 2

Western Kentucky Performance Insights