Thursday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (19-10) and Northern Kentucky Norse (16-13) squaring off at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Norse fell in their last game 79-76 against Oakland on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Northern Kentucky 64

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse notched their signature win of the season on January 22, when they claimed a 73-69 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Northern Kentucky is 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 170) on November 20

101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 171) on November 10

79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 173) on February 6

79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 206) on December 8

72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 21

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights