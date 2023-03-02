Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (19-10) and Northern Kentucky Norse (16-13) squaring off at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Norse fell in their last game 79-76 against Oakland on Saturday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Northern Kentucky 64
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Norse notched their signature win of the season on January 22, when they claimed a 73-69 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Northern Kentucky is 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 170) on November 20
- 101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 171) on November 10
- 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 173) on February 6
- 79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 206) on December 8
- 72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 21
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 68.8 points per game, 114th in college basketball, and giving up 64.8 per outing, 192nd in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential.
- In Horizon games, Northern Kentucky has averaged 2.7 fewer points (66.1) than overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Norse are scoring 72.2 points per game, 7.5 more than they are averaging away (64.7).
- In 2022-23 Northern Kentucky is allowing 1.0 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (65.4).
- In their past 10 games, the Norse are putting up 65.0 points per contest, 3.8 fewer points than their season average (68.8).
