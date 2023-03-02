The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kentucky vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score 8.2 more points per game (67.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (59.4).
  • When Kentucky gives up fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-5.
  • Kentucky is 10-12 when it scores more than 59.4 points.
  • The 70.3 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are only 1.5 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.8).
  • When Alabama totals more than 68.8 points, it is 13-3.
  • Alabama has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
  • This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats' 37.8 shooting percentage is 7.7 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Texas A&M L 74-67 Reed Arena
2/26/2023 Tennessee L 83-63 Memorial Coliseum
3/1/2023 Florida W 72-57 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/2/2023 Alabama - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

