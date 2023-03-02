Thursday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) and the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-59 victory for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 2.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Wildcats claimed a 72-57 victory over Florida.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, Kentucky 59

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win of the season came against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats captured the 77-54 home win on January 29.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most losses.

Kentucky has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).

The Crimson Tide have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (nine).

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

72-57 over Florida (No. 104) on March 1

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 104) on January 15

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 132) on December 7

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 13

70-44 over Dayton (No. 238) on November 23

Kentucky Performance Insights