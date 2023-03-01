Morehead State vs. UT Martin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16) and Morehead State Eagles (10-19) squaring off at Ford Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Martin, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Skyhawks beat the Eagles 74-60 on Saturday when they last played.
Morehead State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Morehead State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 71, Morehead State 56
Morehead State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Eagles beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 70-68 on February 2.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Skyhawks are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.
- Morehead State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).
Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on January 5
- 63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on December 4
- 81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 309) on December 29
- 64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on January 28
- 59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 26
Morehead State Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a -201 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 58.6 points per game, 302nd in college basketball, and are giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball.
- Morehead State has averaged 1 more points in OVC action (59.6) than overall (58.6).
- In 2022-23 the Eagles are scoring 14.2 more points per game at home (65.9) than away (51.7).
- Morehead State is giving up fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67).
- The Eagles have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 55.1 points per contest, 3.5 fewer points their than season average of 58.6.
