The Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) aim to end a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Florida Gators (16-13) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kentucky vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 67.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Gators allow to opponents.
  • Kentucky is 6-5 when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.
  • Kentucky has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
  • The 69.5 points per game the Gators score are only 0.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (69.3).
  • Florida is 10-6 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
  • Florida has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Gators are making 37.9% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (47.1%).
  • The Wildcats' 36.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Gators have given up.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 79-57 Memorial Gymnasium
2/23/2023 @ Texas A&M L 74-67 Reed Arena
2/26/2023 Tennessee L 83-63 Memorial Coliseum
3/1/2023 Florida - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

