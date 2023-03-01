Wednesday's contest features the Florida Gators (16-13) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) clashing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Wildcats' most recent outing on Sunday ended in an 83-63 loss to Tennessee.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 70, Kentucky 68

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

Against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season on January 29, a 77-54 home victory.

The Wildcats have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (10).

Kentucky has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 98) on January 15

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on December 7

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on November 13

70-44 over Dayton (No. 243) on November 23

82-56 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on December 4

Kentucky Performance Insights