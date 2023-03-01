Wednesday's contest between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-19) matching up at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Eastern Kentucky, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Colonels' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 90-77 loss to Liberty.

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 74, North Florida 63

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels' signature win this season came in a 64-58 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on February 11.

Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

76-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 208) on February 16

87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 219) on January 2

79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 224) on January 23

95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 249) on November 11

83-70 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights