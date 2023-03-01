Wednesday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (21-7) and Bellarmine Knights (9-21) going head to head at Knights Hall has a projected final score of 72-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Knights are coming off of a 69-51 win over Queens (NC) in their last outing on Saturday.

Bellarmine vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Bellarmine vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 72, Bellarmine 58

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

On January 14, the Knights captured their best win of the season, an 85-77 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 206) in our computer rankings.

The Knights have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (seven).

Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 224) on January 21

60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 266) on December 8

62-35 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 320) on February 16

72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 329) on November 23

65-59 at home over North Florida (No. 337) on January 19

Bellarmine Performance Insights