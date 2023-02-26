The Nashville Predators (28-22-6) take on the Arizona Coyotes (20-29-9) at Mullett Arena on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO. The Predators took down the San Jose Sharks 6-2 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.9%). They have allowed 31 goals.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to win Sunday's game.

Predators vs. Coyotes Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+145)

Coyotes (+145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-0.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 28-22-6 record overall, with a 7-6-13 record in games that have needed overtime.

Nashville is 12-5-5 (29 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Predators scored only one goal, they finished 0-7-1.

Nashville has finished 7-5-2 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 16 points).

The Predators have scored more than two goals 30 times, and are 21-7-2 in those games (to register 44 points).

In the 20 games when Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 12-5-3 to register 27 points.

In the 22 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 12-8-2 (26 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 16-13-4 to record 36 points.

Predators Rank Predators AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 25th 2.86 Goals Scored 2.67 28th 14th 3 Goals Allowed 3.48 24th 20th 30.6 Shots 25.7 32nd 27th 33.7 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 26th 18.3% Power Play % 19.7% 23rd 15th 79.8% Penalty Kill % 75.3% 25th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Predators vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.