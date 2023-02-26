Sunday's game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-10) and Kentucky Wildcats (10-17) matching up at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Wildcats fell in their last game 74-67 against Texas A&M on Thursday.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Kentucky 62

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 29, the Wildcats beat the Missouri Tigers (No. 62 in our computer rankings) by a score of 77-54.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Kentucky is 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 102) on January 15

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 138) on December 7

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 13

70-44 over Dayton (No. 235) on November 23

95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 289) on December 21

Kentucky Performance Insights