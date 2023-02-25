Pacers vs. Magic Injury Report Today - February 25
The Indiana Pacers (26-35) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (25-35) at Amway Center on Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pacers enter this matchup following a 142-138 loss to the Celtics in overtime on Thursday. Myles Turner's team-leading 40 points paced the Pacers in the losing effort.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Daniel Theis
|C
|Questionable
|Thumb
|7.0
|3.1
|1.3
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Cole Anthony: Questionable (Wrist)
Pacers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSIN
Pacers Season Insights
- The Pacers' 114.9 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 113.5 the Magic allow to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 20-12 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
- While the Pacers are putting up 114.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 112.1 points per contest.
- Indiana makes 13.9 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.
- The Pacers average 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (24th in NBA).
Pacers vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-3
|231
