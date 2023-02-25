The Indiana Pacers (26-35) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (25-35) at Amway Center on Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers enter this matchup following a 142-138 loss to the Celtics in overtime on Thursday. Myles Turner's team-leading 40 points paced the Pacers in the losing effort.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Daniel Theis C Questionable Thumb 7.0 3.1 1.3

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Cole Anthony: Questionable (Wrist)

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSIN

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers' 114.9 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 113.5 the Magic allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 20-12 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

While the Pacers are putting up 114.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 112.1 points per contest.

Indiana makes 13.9 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.

The Pacers average 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (24th in NBA).

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -3 231

