The Indiana Pacers, with Myles Turner, face off versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 142-138 loss to the Celtics (his previous action) Turner produced 40 points and 10 rebounds.

With prop bets available for Turner, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.0 20.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.0 8.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA 28.5 27.3 29.8 PR 27.5 26 28.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Myles Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Myles Turner Insights vs. the Magic

Turner is responsible for attempting 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

He's put up 4.2 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Turner's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the most possessions per game with 104.9.

The Magic allow 113.5 points per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic have given up 25.7 per game, 17th in the NBA.

The Magic allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Myles Turner vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 33 22 13 1 3 1 1 11/21/2022 26 10 5 1 0 3 1 11/19/2022 34 20 11 0 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Turner or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.