Morehead State vs. UT Martin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-18) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Eagles are coming off of a 60-49 loss to Eastern Illinois in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Morehead State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
Morehead State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 66, Morehead State 59
Morehead State Schedule Analysis
- When the Eagles defeated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 183 in our computer rankings, on February 2 by a score of 70-68, it was their best win of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Morehead State is 8-9 (.471%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.
Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 274) on January 5
- 63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on December 4
- 81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 300) on December 29
- 64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 304) on January 28
- 59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on November 26
Morehead State Performance Insights
- The Eagles' -187 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.5 points per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (203rd in college basketball).
- Morehead State's offense has been more effective in OVC games this year, posting 59.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58.5 PPG.
- At home, the Eagles are posting 14.6 more points per game (66.3) than they are when playing on the road (51.7).
- When playing at home, Morehead State is ceding 3.9 fewer points per game (63.1) than when playing on the road (67.0).
- The Eagles have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 56.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.2 points fewer than the 58.5 they've scored this year.
