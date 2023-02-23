Predators vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (27-22-6) visit the San Jose Sharks (18-29-11) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, February 23 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO, with each team fresh off of a win. The Predators are coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks, while the Sharks knocked off the Seattle Kraken 4-0 in their last outing.
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-135)
|Sharks (+115)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 52.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (13-12).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Nashville has gone 10-6 (winning 62.5%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 29 of 55 games this season.
Predators vs. Sharks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|154 (28th)
|Goals
|173 (20th)
|166 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|208 (27th)
|30 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|30 (25th)
|38 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (3rd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Five of Nashville's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Predators are ranked 28th in the league with 154 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.
- The Predators are ranked 12th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (166 total) in league play.
- The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -12.
