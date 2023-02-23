On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Boston Celtics (42-17) play the Indiana Pacers (26-34) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

NBCS-BOS and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +362 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank third in the league and are allowing 111.7 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Pacers put up 114.5 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (22nd in NBA). They have a -158 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The teams average 232.4 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 228.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Boston is 32-24-3 ATS this season.

Indiana has covered 31 times in 60 games with a spread this season.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Myles Turner 17.5 -105 17.5 Buddy Hield 15.5 -120 17.5 Bennedict Mathurin 14.5 -120 17.2 Aaron Nesmith 10.5 -120 9.8

Pacers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +50000 +1100 Celtics +275 +115 -

