Thursday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (16-8) and the Murray State Racers (13-12) facing off at CFSB Center (on February 23) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Drake.

The Racers are coming off of an 83-69 victory over Southern Illinois in their most recent game on Sunday.

Murray State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Murray State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 73, Murray State 65

Murray State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 11, the Racers defeated the Belmont Bruins (No. 74 in our computer rankings) by a score of 64-46.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 110) on December 16

59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 172) on November 19

68-55 at home over UIC (No. 201) on December 30

83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on February 19

71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 224) on November 30

Murray State Performance Insights