Thursday's contest that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (19-7) against the Bellarmine Knights (8-20) at Liberty Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-55 in favor of Liberty, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Knights enter this contest following a 66-49 loss to North Alabama on Sunday.

Bellarmine vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Bellarmine vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 74, Bellarmine 55

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

The Knights' signature win this season came in an 85-77 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on January 14.

Bellarmine has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).

Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 223) on January 21

60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 257) on December 8

62-35 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 313) on February 16

72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 326) on November 23

65-59 at home over North Florida (No. 334) on January 19

Bellarmine Performance Insights