Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Murray State Racers (12-12) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-15) at SIU Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Murray State. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Racers' last game on Friday ended in a 92-86 loss to Missouri State.
Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois
Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 70, Southern Illinois 69
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- On January 11, the Racers captured their signature win of the season, a 64-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 101) on December 16
- 59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 159) on November 19
- 68-55 at home over UIC (No. 208) on December 30
- 71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 30
- 80-60 at home over Evansville (No. 254) on February 12
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and allowing 64.6 per outing, 183rd in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential.
- Murray State averages the same amount of points in MVC action as overall, 68.3 points per game.
- At home the Racers are scoring 72.3 points per game, 8.0 more than they are averaging on the road (64.3).
- In 2022-23 Murray State is giving up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (67.8).
- The Racers have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 70.4 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 68.3.
