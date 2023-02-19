Sunday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (10-15) and Vanderbilt Commodores (11-16) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Wildcats dropped their last outing 50-40 against Georgia on Thursday.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kentucky 69, Vanderbilt 68

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • The Wildcats' signature victory of the season came against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 67), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats secured the 77-54 home win on January 29.
  • The Wildcats have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
  • Kentucky has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on January 15
  • 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 135) on December 7
  • 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on November 13
  • 70-44 over Dayton (No. 251) on November 23
  • 95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 286) on December 21

Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats score 68.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball) and concede 68.1 (274th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
  • In conference action, Kentucky is scoring fewer points (63.3 per game) than it is overall (68.0) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Wildcats average 66.7 points per game. On the road, they score 69.9.
  • In 2022-23 Kentucky is allowing 9.2 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than away (75.0).
  • While the Wildcats are posting 68.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 64.2 points per contest.

