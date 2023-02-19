Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Knights Hall has the North Alabama Lions (10-14) going head to head against the Bellarmine Knights (8-19) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 win for North Alabama, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Knights are coming off of a 62-35 win against Central Arkansas in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 67, Bellarmine 65
Bellarmine Schedule Analysis
- The Knights defeated the No. 215-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 85-77, on January 14, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Knights have seven losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Bellarmine is 6-7 (.462%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.
Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 221) on January 21
- 60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 256) on December 8
- 62-35 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 303) on February 16
- 72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 330) on November 23
- 65-59 at home over North Florida (No. 339) on January 19
Bellarmine Performance Insights
- The Knights average 60.9 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per contest (288th in college basketball). They have a -209 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.7 points per game.
- Bellarmine is putting up 63.0 points per game this year in conference games, which is 2.1 more points per game than its overall average (60.9).
- Offensively the Knights have fared better at home this season, scoring 63.8 points per game, compared to 57.4 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Bellarmine is surrendering 61.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 76.8.
- The Knights have been racking up 63.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 60.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
