Saturday's game at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Rice Owls (17-7) matching up with the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-10) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 win for Rice, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Toppers secured a 75-73 win over Charlotte.

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Rice 70, Western Kentucky 69

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Toppers picked up their best win of the season on December 29, a 79-74 road victory.

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 116) on February 4
  • 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on January 19
  • 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 167) on December 11
  • 75-73 at home over Charlotte (No. 185) on February 16
  • 73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 193) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Lady Toppers score 69.6 points per game (97th in college basketball) and allow 68.7 (290th in college basketball) for a +22 scoring differential overall.
  • On offense, Western Kentucky is tallying 73.5 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (69.6 points per game) is 3.9 PPG lower.
  • The Lady Toppers are posting 70.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 68.8 points per contest.
  • Western Kentucky gives up 65.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 71.3 on the road.
  • The Lady Toppers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 72.1 points per contest compared to the 69.6 they've averaged this year.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.