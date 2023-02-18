The Rice Owls (16-10, 7-8 C-USA) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-12, 6-9 C-USA) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Rice has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of 17 out of the Owls' 23 games this season have gone over the point total.

