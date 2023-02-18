Western Kentucky vs. Rice: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Rice Owls (16-10, 7-8 C-USA) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-12, 6-9 C-USA) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rice vs. Western Kentucky matchup.
Western Kentucky vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Western Kentucky vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-1.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Rice (-1.5)
|152
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Rice (-1.5)
|152.5
|-
|-
Western Kentucky vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Rice has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- A total of 17 out of the Owls' 23 games this season have gone over the point total.
