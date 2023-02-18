How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEC rivals meet when the Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) welcome in the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Rupp Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 35.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have knocked down.
- Kentucky is 16-7 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank eighth.
- The 74.7 points per game the Wildcats put up are 18.3 more points than the Volunteers allow (56.4).
- When Kentucky totals more than 56.4 points, it is 17-7.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky scores 79.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- In home games, the Wildcats are allowing 4.2 fewer points per game (65.1) than away from home (69.3).
- In home games, Kentucky is draining 0.9 more threes per game (7) than away from home (6.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (33.9%).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|Arkansas
|L 88-73
|Rupp Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 75-68
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 71-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Rupp Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/25/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.