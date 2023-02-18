SEC rivals meet when the Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) welcome in the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Rupp Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 35.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have knocked down.

Kentucky is 16-7 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank eighth.

The 74.7 points per game the Wildcats put up are 18.3 more points than the Volunteers allow (56.4).

When Kentucky totals more than 56.4 points, it is 17-7.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky scores 79.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

In home games, the Wildcats are allowing 4.2 fewer points per game (65.1) than away from home (69.3).

In home games, Kentucky is draining 0.9 more threes per game (7) than away from home (6.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Kentucky Schedule