Thursday's game that pits the Charlotte 49ers (11-12) versus the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-10) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:30 PM on February 16.

Their last time out, the Lady Toppers lost 94-81 to Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 68, Western Kentucky 63

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Toppers took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, who are ranked No. 120 in our computer rankings, on January 19 by a score of 66-55, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Western Kentucky has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

The Lady Toppers have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on December 11

79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 163) on December 29

75-71 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 11

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 199) on February 4

75-71 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on January 14

Western Kentucky Performance Insights